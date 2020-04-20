Share:

Rawalpindi/ISLAMABAD-SaddarBairooni busted an auto theft gang by arresting its four active members including ring leader and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from the possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

He added SaddarBairooni police held a dacoit involved in snatching purses, mobile phones and cash from women and seized stolen mobile and cash from him.

According to spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas has taken notice of increasing incidents of auto-theft in Saddar Circle and directed SP Zia Uddin to arrest the car jackers and other dacoits. Following the directions of CPO, SP constituted a special team comprising SDPO Saddar Circle Kamran Hameed and SHO PS SaddarBairooni SI NadimZafar tasking it to nab the criminals. The special police team held four members of auto-theft gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession. The detained accused were identified as Kamal Uddin Afghani (ring leader), Saif Ur Rehman, Niaz Ali and Haji Aman against whom cases were registered, he said.

Similarly, SHO PS SaddarBairooni SI NadimZafar managed to apprehend a culprit involved in street crimes including purse snatching on Adiala Road and seized stolen mobile phone and cash from his possession. The police have also returned a mobile phone and cash Rs10,000 to a victim lady Khanum Un Nisa, he said.

During an interaction with media men, SP Saddar Zia Uddin said the auto-theft gang was involved in more than 50 incidents of motorcycle lifting in rural areas. He said the investigators have been grilling the robbers and huge revelations are being expected.

Meanwhile, Kahuta police held a driver of tractor trolley for his involvement in killing a six-year-old child while burying him under sand near an under construction building. The accused has been identified as Khalid Mehmood. Earlier, police had registered a kidnapping case on complaint of mother of victim child and a new section 322 has been inserted in the FIR by HIU, he said.

He said police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing robbers.

Jatli Police have also arrested a proclaimed offender namely Nahid Ahmed in 2019 involved in rape and preparing bogus documents for marrying girls. According to police spokesman, Nahid Ahmed had contracted marriage with a school teacher through bogus marriage certificate and kept raping her. Police registered case against accused on complaint of victim girl.

In Islamabad, unknown car lifters pilfered a car from Golra Road. The car owner Khurram lodged complaint with PS Golra and a case was registered against the unknown auto-theft gang.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have recovered five tempered vehicles from different districts and handed over to rightful owners during a ceremony, according to Islamabad police spokesman. He said the cars were recovered by a police team comprising SP City Zone Sarfraz Ahmed Virk, ASP Banni Gala RanaHussainTahir and SHO Banni Gala.

Similarly, the patrolling officers of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMWP) has recovered a stolen vehicle near Police Station Chamakni on motorway and returned to the owner. According to NHMWP spokesman, motorway police was alerted that a car was stolen from Islamabad and being taken to Peshawar by the robbers. He said NHMWP patrolling officers stopped the stolen car near PS Chamakni and held a robber Israr. Later on, car and accused was handed over to Islamabad police for further legal action.