PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday presented appointment letters to heirs of police martyrs who have embraced Shahadat in the line of their duties.

It merits a mention here that the Chief Minister has already approved the ap­pointment of the family members of 196 police martyrs as Assistant Sub-Inspec­tors (ASIs) in the provincial police as a special case.

The Chief Minster also gave away com­mendation letters and cash prizes to po­lice officials for their outstanding perfor­mance shown in various actions against anti-social elements.

Talking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had shown outstanding perfor­mance in every difficult situation, be it the war against terrorism or the prevail­ing corona situation and added that he rightly felt proud of his police force.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has set unprecedented examples of sacrifices in restoring law and order in the province”, the Chief Minister remarked adding that police personnel of the lowest rank up to the highest rank have laid down their precious lives to protect the lives and properties of common man which can be remembered for a long time to come.

Mahmood Khan maintained that the provincial government would not let the sacrifices of police martyrs go waste and would extend all support to the families of those martyrs adding that his govern­ment will take all necessary steps to en­sure a bright future of their heirs.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, through the Drone Surveillance and Vehicle Streaming System put in place at the Central Police Office, directly reviewed the lockdown situation and implementa­tion of social distancing measures in var­ious places of the province.

Through the vehicle streaming system he talked to the police personnel on du­ties at various points and got real time information about the situation.

Mahmood Khan appreciated the high­ups of police for putting in place such a sophisticated technological system of surveillance and termed it as a good ini­tiative to cater for the requirements of modern policing.

He was given a detailed briefing about various aspects of the Drone Surveil­lance and Vehicle Streaming System and its utility in the prevailing situation.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also addressed regional police officers across the province through a video link and appreciated their role in the prevail­ing situation.