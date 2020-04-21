Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed national and international affairs in the light of situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed also joined the meeting.

According to a statement issued by Presidency, the participants of the meeting strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC). They also denounced the usurping of rights of Kashmiris in the garb of coronavirus in Occupied Kashmir.

The President appreciated the measures taken by government to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country and the initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan for seeking relief in the debt to be paid by the developing countries. The meeting condemned the unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control.

Earlier, during the one-on-one meeting, the Prime Minister thanked the President and lauded his efforts to evolve consensus among the Ulema regarding prayers and Taraweeh in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan. The meeting discussed the recently agreed Standard Operating Procedures with Ulema and its implementation.

It was also highlighted that the people of Occupied Kashmir were being denied basic health facilities even during this crisis. The President said that the government should keep on ensuring all possible measures to provide urgent relief to the masses, especially downtrodden strata of the society, through Ehsaas Programme, Utility Stores, Panahgahs, Langars, and other necessary steps during this crisis.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi lauded the people for taking ownership in implementing the Standard Operating Procedures on congregational prayers during lockdown. In a tweet on Monday, he said what a good model where the State provides guidance and the people implement themselves. The President said the SOPs of the consensus between Ulema and government become well-known and widespread, it is generally the Masajid and the people who are taking ownership.