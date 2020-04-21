Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday vowed to tackle profi­teers and hoarders with iron hands found involved in inflation during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to a private news chan­nel, she assured that no one would be allowed to exploit the prevail­ing coronavirus situation to earn unlawful profit and creating un­rest among people.

The minister said Imran Khan’s government was utilizing all its re­sources to cope with the situation.

It is an achievement that the gov­ernment brought all the religious leaders on one page, she said add­ing, Pakistan is fighting Coronavi­rus pandemic and poverty at the same time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a global leader and the world listens when he speaks, she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is highly concerned about the griev­ances of poor and daily wagers and took solid steps to facilitate them, she added.

Zartaj Gul hoped that the cit­izens would continue following the advices issued by the govern­ment to check spread of coronavi­rus pandemic.

It is welcoming that the reli­gious scholars of the country have come to a same page with the government to make proper arrangements for worshipers in the holy month of Ramzan, she mentioned.