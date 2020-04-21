Share:

PESHAWAR - Two sanitizing walkthroughs, titled “disin­fection tunnels” have been installed in the Medical Teaching Institution Khy­ber Teaching Hospital (MTI-KTH).

A hospital spokesman said one of the walkthroughs has been donated by TMA Town-III, Peshawar and the other has been arranged from the other one is from the hospital resources. One sanitizing walkthrough has been installed near the isolation unit while the other has been set up at the A&E entrance. The KTH spokesman said it has been installed on trial basis and it is working properly.