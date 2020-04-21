Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Monday appreciated the ‘historic’ measures taken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to beat the coronavirus (COVID-19) from the country. Talking to PTV news channel, the deputy speaker said the government would win the war against Covid-19 through collective efforts of the public, medical professionals, law-enforcement agencies and with friendly countries. He paid tributes to healthcare professionals, who are on the front line in the fight against the pandemic, promising that collective efforts would help defeat the deadly disease. “Prime Minister is very much committed to providing extra relief to the government of Balochistan and its people,” he said, adding the provincial government with the support of federal government is ensuring an effective lockdown. “Imran Khan’s government is taking sincere initiatives to provide relief to people in the present situation,” he said, and added the prime minister was highly concerned about the poor segment of the society, including the daily wagers, and that’s why he had announced a ‘historic’ relief package for them. NA speaker urged the citizens to follow government guidelines and stay indoors amid COVID-19 lockdown. He said he might visit various areas of the Quetta city in the coming days to oversee the distribution of ration bags there. About the financial challenges in the wake of the lockdown, Qasim Suri said the economies all over the world had been tested by the Covid-19, but the government was providing financial support to the deserving families on priority basis.