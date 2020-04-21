Share:

LAHORE - The telemedicine centers, established to provide free online consultation to the people in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, shall now also provide consultation on reproductive health with special focus on maternal, neonatal and child health (MNCH).

A tripartite agreement was signed between the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) here on Monday.

UHS VC Professor Javed Akram, PPIF chief executive Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and WCCI president Lubna Bhayat were the signatories.

The agreement envisages provision of healthcare delivery, especially reproductive health and family planning through telemedicine facilities across the province.

“These are difficult times, but one needs to find opportunity in every difficulty,” said Professor Javed Akram, adding that telemedicine was the best way available to public for approaching doctors in the days of lockdown to avoid infections.

He further said that the varsity intended to increase outreach and accessibility of the telemedicine services, especially to marginalized and vulnerable groups.

Highlighting the achievements of his organisation, PPIF Chief Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that under the agreement people living in remote areas of the province would be enlightened on maternal and health of the newborn. He was of the view that telemedicine was an excellent recourse for providing quality clinical management to women at risk of poor pregnancy outcomes in geographically remote areas.

He added that efficient utilization of network for timely and appropriate care could pervert emergency. WCCI president Lubna Bhayat said that telemedicine had so far proved to be a very effective and economical method of healthcare provision in days of Covid-19 pandemic. She attributed the success to UHS.