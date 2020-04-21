Share:

US President Donald Trump said Monday he turned down a "certain amount" of money from South Korea related to his demand that Seoul shoulder a larger share of the cost of US military forces deployed in the country.

Speaking at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Trump said Washington is negotiating with South Korea and President Moon Jae-in to help the US monetarily for its "tremendous service.”

"We are defending a wonderful nation. We are asking them to pay for a big percentage of what we're doing. It is not fair," he said.

"So it is not a question of reduction. It's a question of will they contribute toward the defense of their own nation.

"Now they've offered us a certain amount of money and I've rejected it," the president said.

The US has 32,000 troops in South Korea, according to Trump.

He described Seoul as a "very wealthy nation."

"We’re doing a tremendous service. We have a wonderful relationship with each other, but we have to be treated equitably and fairly," he added.