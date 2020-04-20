Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Disciplinary Panel Chairman Justice (R) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has issued notices to Umar Akmal and PCB requiring their attendance for a hearing here on April 27.

The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved, said a PCB spokesman here on Monday.

Umar Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. “Until the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his public decision, the PCB will not comment on the matter,” he said.

Umar Akmal was issued a Notice of Charge by PCB under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code (the “Code”) on Tuesday, 17 March, and he had responded within the stipulated deadline. He was provisionally suspended on 20 February 2020.