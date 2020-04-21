Share:

LAHORE - Robbers broke into a house in Ali Colony, Walton and looted valuables worth Rs20 million after holding the residents hostage. According to the details, three armed men entered the house of Abdul Rasheed Dar and after overpowering the security guard, held him and women of the house hostage. According to the victims, the looters took away local currency and US dollars, jewellery, electronic gadgets and other valuables and made their escape. The police reached the spot and was busy collecting evidence till the filing of the report.