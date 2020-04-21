Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the WASA officers to devise a comprehensive plan to drain out rainwater from the low-lying areas of the city during the monsoon season.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting which was held here on Monday to review the preparations of WASA for the next monsoon season.

Deputy Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatha and other officers were present in the meeting.

The Director General emphasized that monsoon drainage plan should be flawless in all respects.

He stressed the need for keeping an eye on the weather forecast so that WASA could ready all arrangements for the quick disposal of rainwater from the city roads and low-lying areas.

He also urged ensuring cleanliness of sewerage system, and said that desilting work should be completed in time, adding no excuse of the current lockdown would be entertained.

He also directed taking all precautionary measures against the coronavirus threat during delivery of WASA services.

The Director General FDA asked the WASA officials to adopt a coordinated strategy to make the monsoon drainage plan a success, and to keep close liaison with Metropolitan Corporation, Solid Waste Management Company, PHA, Highways department and other installations in this regard.