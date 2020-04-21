Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the international community can now understand the suffering of the people of occupied Kashmir in the wake of demonstrations in various parts of the world against coronavirus lockdowns.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Demonstrations in various parts of the world are now going on against lockdowns during a pandemic – despite prov[ision] of medical, financial, communication & food assistance.”

“Perhaps now international community can understand the suffering of Kashmiris in IOJK as they suffer brutal oppression under an inhumane military lockdown continuing for over 8 months now without any provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance,” he added.

The prime minister said the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt has, in fact, ensured that the Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during the lockdown.