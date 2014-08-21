ISLAMABAD - While the total generation of waste in Islamabad stands at 500 tons per day, Aabpara area alone produced 140 tons of trash since the PTI and PAT marchers separate protest sit-ins at Kashmir Highway.

On Wednesday, Capital Development Authority (CDA) sent 200 sanitary workers equipped with heavy garbage lifting machinery to Aabpara to clean the area after PTI and PAT shifted their protest venue to the Constitution Avenue.

Wednesday was a historic day for the municipal administration of CDA in terms of collecting maximum waste materials in Islamabad that stood at 700 tons - the maximum collection of garbage the civic agency has ever lifted in a single day.

“We carried out a massive garbage lifting exercise by calling sanitary workers from other parts of Islamabad in order to engage them in the operation. Imagine the generation of wastes when thousands of people gather at one place for a week,” Asim Khichi, Director Public Relations CDA, told The Nation. While the civic agency claimed it lifted the garbage from Aabpara, visitors and shopkeepers are still haunted by the malodorous smell as the organizers of the rallies had not arranged toilet facilities for their protest participants.

“I am wearing a mask to avoid the stinking smell. Visitors to my shop feel the odd smell. I think a rain is badly needed to make the environment clean,” Fayaz Khan, owner of a juice shop in Aabpara Market, said.

While the organizers of PAT have arranged make-shift toilets for female participants, male supporters of the religious preachers have to urinate in the open on Constitution Avenue coupled with loyalists of PTI turning the beautiful spacious avenue into Lai Nullah of Rawalpindi, a natural drain notorious for odd smell.

The 3.8 kilometers long Constitution Avenue that has been swamped by protesters is the most spacious road in Islamabad housing important government buildings. But the avenue is now littered with filth as protesters have turned it into a public toilet.

According to CDA, its municipal staff continues to lift garbage from the venue amid protesters in an effort to stop massive accumulation of filth at the important road.

Some female participants of the long march at Constitution Avenue were observed on Wednesday holding a cloth around their fellows outside FBR office for making a temporary shelter as a washroom facility.

Imran Shah, 26, a PTI supporter from Mardan, was heard asking his friends for storming into the government buildings so that they could use the wash rooms and take shower as they had not taken a bath since a week.

“We can stay in the long march for a month. But the only thing that irks us is the lack of toilets. At present we use to urinate on roads or wherever we find a place. Females have to suffer the worst due to the menace,” Zarar Alam, an activist, said.

A CDA official said, he had never witnessed scattered garbage as was observed in the long march adding that the protesters were not treating sanitary staff well besides not allowing them to collect wastes from areas where female participants were present.

“It is pertinent to mention here that Sanitation Directorate of CDA had made special arrangements and worked day and night to keep Aabpara Chowk, Kashmir Highway and other adjoining areas clean, despite all difficulties,” a statement said.