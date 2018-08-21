Share:

MIRPURKHAS - At least 20 sheep were killed after coming under the wheel of a speedy passenger coaster near Bilaro Shakh on Monday while various sheep were injured.

Report received that shepherds were with the sheep and going to cattle Peri market for selling the sheep but unfortunately a speedy coaster going on its way crushed the sheep under the wheels.

Coaster driver managed to flee from the spot. In protest shepherd and villagers blocked the main Mirpurkhas resultantly, traffic was suspended. However, Mirwah Gorchani police arrived there and impounded the coaster while its driver fled away from the spot.

Police were investigating and searching the escaped driver.