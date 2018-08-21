Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has granted permission to 245 organisations, including seminaries, to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eid. There are two categories of permission. One is for those NGOs and organizations which would collect hides from roadside camps while the other category NGOs and organizations would collect hides through their camps established at their offices. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq said that more organizations had been given NOC this year as compared to last year. “The NGOs and organizations had been directed to collect hides on designated points only”, he said. Anwar-ul-Haq special teams had been constituted under the supervision of ACs to check violation.