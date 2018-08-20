Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law on Monday has sent three extortionists to Adiala Jail on 14-days of judicial remand. The three extortionists were identified as Syed Ramzan Bukhari, Muhammad Rashid alias Sheda Welder and Abdul Moheed. Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni officials had arrested the troika on a complaint of a principal of a private school located in Adiala Village who accused them of demanding extortion while impersonating military and education department officers.

According to details, a police team of Saddar Bairooni produced the three accused fraudsters before the court of duty magistrate and told the judge that investigators had completed the investigation. The investigators told the court that police had recovered fake cards of military, education department and media, cameras, mobile phones and cash from the possession of the accused. On this, the duty magistrate sent the three accused to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand.

Meanwhile, a duty magistrate gave Saddar Bairooni police the custody of a notorious fraudster identified as Malik Ghulam Mehboob to grill him for his involvement in swindling billions of rupees from ordinary citizens, retired military officers and government officers in the name of allotting them houses, plots and flats in bogus housing societies.

Earlier, Malik Ghulam Mehboob remained in three days physical custody of Airport police for his involvement in swindling Rs 8.7 million from a man identified as Zubair Khan. A senior police officer told The Nation that the accused was involved in fraud related to property and housing schemes in twin cities.

He said the accused was also declared as a proclaimed offender and was on the run. Airport police held him during a raid, he said. He said scores of victims have approached National Accountability Bureau against the looting spree and against Malik Ghulam Mehboob.