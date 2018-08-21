Share:

LAHORE - Former PCB Chief Executive Arif Ali Khan Abbasi has been invited to structure Champions Double-Wicket Cricket Championship in Nairobi (Kenya) later this year.

Abbasi has been invited to take the role of Technical Director of the event by the organisers Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Trust President, who had already a presentation delivered to Cricket Kenya in this regard.

In order to take connected matters, a further four-day meeting has been planned between the organisers and Cricket Kenya during the last week of the month. Arif Abbasi’s presence has been sought in formulating working strategies and applying innovative concepts to stage this mage event in Nairobi. It is most likely that Abbasi will accept the invitation to visit Kenya for the said event.