GUJRAT - Ahmed Mubashar of Jinnah Public School and College, Gujrat got 1024 out of 1100 marks in Matriculation Examination 2018 and topped his class fellows.

After his extraordinary result, Ahmed was declared as ‘top student of his school’. DC Tauseef Dilshad Khatana awarded a shield to Ahmed at a grand ceremony at the school premises. While recording his views at the prize distribution ceremony, Ahmed expressed his determination to produce even better academic results in the future. "I got huge inspiration to do hard work in studies from my mother, who herself had been a top class student throughout her academic career," he said. Ahmed said that proper guideline of his parents and quality teaching of his teachers also had a major role in his success.