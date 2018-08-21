Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday turned down a private airline’s plea seeking three months to pay compensation to passengers trapped in China and directed it to resolve the issue within a week.

A three-member bench led by Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order on the matter of payment of compensation to passengers at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

During the hearing, the counsel for Shaheen Airline appeared before the bench and said that a committee had been constituted for payment of compensation of Rs100,000 to passengers trapped at a Chinese airport. He pleaded for three-month time for this purpose. The bench rejected the plea and observed that compensation amount should not be limited to Rs100,000.

“Whatever the right of a passenger is should be given,” the CJP observed, adding, “People suffered there due to the airline.” The bench directed the airline to deposit Rs20 million in the court under the head of fine. The bench observed that the court itself would decide the matter.

Also, taking up a case relating to free use of natural water, the top court restrained Bestway Cement factory from using pond water. The court ordered the government authorities to fix the rate of water per cusec.

CJP Nisar observed that provision of clean water to masses is responsibility of the government and newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan also pointed to the water crisis in his speech.

“How can natural water be sold?” the CJP asked. Addressing the factory owners, he asked, Why should not their property be attached? The top judge also said the court would look into how companies doing business of mineral water get pure water. The government invited investors to invest money and not to take law into their hands, he said. The bench directed the environment department to come up with a report on environmental pollution.

Hearing the murder case of journalist Zeeshan Butt in Sambrial, the Supreme Court gave six weeks to police authorities to arrest the main accused. The Sialkot district police officer told the bench that continuous efforts were being made to take the main accused into custody. He said the accused had fled to UAE and sought six weeks to arrest him. The court accepted his plea and adjourned the hearing for six weeks.

Butt was working as correspondent with daily Nawa-i-Waqt in Sambrial.

COMPANIES CASE

The Supreme Court gave three months to officers working with 56 public sector companies to return the amount they received beyond their salaries from the companies.

NAB authorities submitted a report about companies’ officials who had been drawing more than Rs300,000. The NAB prosecutor said that 58 officers got Rs520.074 million total from the companies. He said 34 officers offered to return the money voluntarily in installments. According to the NAB report, Ahad Khan Cheema got Rs50.14 million and Mujahid Sher Dil Rs20.41 million. The chief justice remarked that more time could not be given for return of the money.

“Nobody will return a single penny after my departure,” the CJP remarked. He observed that the matter regarding the return of additional amount could be disposed of but the NAB would look into the matter of misuse of powers.