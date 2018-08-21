Share:

SIALKOT/TOBA TEK SINGH/BAHAWALNAGAR - Security plan has been finalised here as Eidul Azha will be celebrated with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and religious fervor tomorrow.

Eid prayers will be offered at Eidgahs, mosques and open places in Sialkot, Daska, Bhopalwala, Sambrial, Uggoki, Satrah, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and in surrounding areas amidst tight security. Ulema and Khateebs, in their Eid sermons, will highlight the significance and philosophy of sacrifice.

On the occasion, special prayers will also be offered for unity, solidarity and progress of Pakistan, well-being of the Muslim Ummah and emancipation of the oppressed Muslims the world over.

After Eid prayers, camels, cows, goats and sheep will be sacrificed. Police and other intelligence agencies have been put on alert as the Sialkot police have chalked out a foolproof security plan for Eidul Azha to avert any untoward incident on the eve of Eidul Azha.

The senior police officials said that the policemen and personnel of the law enforcing agencies were keeping 24 hours vigilant eyes on the dubious persons.

They added that the security had been further tightened at all the mosques, Eidgahs, religious seminaries and other scared and public places in Sialkot district under the foolproof security plan on the eve of Eidul Azha.

On the other hand, the sale of sacrificial animals has gained momentum in local markets of Sialkot district.

The cattle markets are filled with the sacrificial animals including camels, cows, bulls, goats, lambs etc. People claim that the owners/traders are demanding very high prices for the sacrificial animals. They say these high prices are out of the reach of the common man. The situation forces the white-collar community to adopt cost-sharing method for fulfilment of the obligation of sacrifice. Most of the social and religious organizations are offering different packages of the cost-sharing sacrifices. The low-income people are taking part in cost-sharing sacrifices.

Similarly, the wooden logs, fodder, animals' jewellery, knives etc. are in high demand. The vendors have established make-shift shops on main and link roads especially in and around the local markets of the sacrificial animals.

The district police have made special security arrangements to protect Eid congregations, said DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed.

He added that 690 policemen would be deputed to provide security to as many as 273 Eid congregations. He said that walkthrough gates would be installed at sensitive declared mosques. People coming to mosques would be checked through metal detectors. He vowed to prevent banned organisations from collecting hides. "The wheelie-doers will be dealt with sternly," he warned.

In BAHAWALNAGAR, more than 1,500 policemen and police volunteers will be deployed to guard 300 mosques and 12 imambargahs in Bahawalnagar district.

According the press release issued from the office of District Police Officer [DPO], walkthrough gates will be installed at sensitive declared 11 mosques and four imambargahs. The special teams of Elite Force and Eagle Squad, flanked by policemen from all police stations, will conduct patrol in adjoining areas of Eid congregations.

DPO Ammara Athar has appealed to religious scholars and representatives of all media organisations to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order.

On the other hand, Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner has devised an emergency plan for Eidul Azha.

As per the plan, special teams have been formed under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner [revenue]. All the district and tehsil level teams will perform duty round the clock in three shifts. The teams will perform duty vis-à-vis administering the affairs of cattle markets, removing animals’ hides and wastes, managing smooth traffic flow, and maintaining law and order in the district.