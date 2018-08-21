Share:

TRENT BRIDGE:- Jonny Bairstow gave England an unwelcome injury scare, sustaining a fractured finger before lunch on the third day at Trent Bridge as England desperately tried to make inroads into India. Bairstow was struck on the left hand in the 44th over after Cheteshwar Pujara left a James Anderson ball that swerved significantly. The blow clearly left the wicketkeeper in intense pain as he rolled on the ground, clutching his injured hand. Jos Buttler took the gloves for Englnad as Bairstow was taken to hospital for scans, which revealed a "small fracture" to the middle finger of his left hand, according to the ECB.