BAHAWALPUR - As Eidul Azha approaches, cattle markets have filled with the people coming to purchase animals to fulfil the obligation of sacrifice.

Thousands of people have been visiting cattle markets every day for the last couple of days. A number of them have been returning to home with beautiful animals while hundreds leaving the markets desperately for being unable to pay the desired money to cattle traders.

In Bahawalpur, cattle market is situated at Karachi Morr where Local Government has provided some facilities but they are not enough to meet the requirements of sellers and buyers. There are not sufficient drinking water for people and cattle due to which people are facing severe difficulties. There are also not sufficient arrangements to provide shelter to the people and cattle from the scorching sun. The cattle traders have brought tents to provide shade to their cattle and to the people coming to buy the animals. They are charging extra from people for this facility.

A vendor namely Amir Shah told the media that he brought four goats and two bulls from Lal Suhanra for sale. He added that he had been here for almost three days and he had sold one goat only. He said that he had been bearing expenses of his animals in shape of fodder which cost him a lot.

A buyer namely Mohsin Bukhari, resident of Bankers Colony, told the media that he had been visiting cattle market for the last couple of days. He said that he was not able to buy the animals because they were out of the reach of the common man. He added that prices of animals were too higher than previous year.

On the other hand, Bahawalpur Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi told the media that more than five points had been established in the city for the sale of sacrificial animals where people could purchase animals without any Tax/Purchee fee. He added that Livestock Department had also established their camps at these points to check the heath of sacrificial animals. He further told the media that complaints centres had also been established at these points where the staff of Municipal Corporation was available round the clock to resolve the issues/complaints.

On the other hand, Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Ayub Khan Baloch said that banned organisations were not allowed to collect the hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha. He said that all the departments concerned had been directed to implement the ban in letter and spirit.