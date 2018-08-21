Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Monday issued notification of the new chief minister.

The Cabinet Wing of the Services & General Administration Department, Government of Punjab, notified Usman Buzdar as chief minister of Punjab. Moreover, the Punjab government transferred some officers on Monday.

As per the notification, Additional Director General of Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was made OSD and directed to report to S&GAD. Additional Commissioner (Coordination) in Sargodha Naeem Iqbal was also made OSD. Ikram Ullah Khan Niazi, additional secretary (regulation) at the S&GAD, was transferred and posted as additional commissioner (coordination), Sargodha. Awaiting posting Imtiaz Ahmed was posted as additional secretary (regulation) at S&GAD. Usman Ghani, director for monitoring and operations at the PHA, was transferred and posted director (admin) at PHA, Lahore. Nauras Imran, director (admin) at the PHA in Lahore was transferred and posted director (monitoring and operations) at the PHA in Lahore.

The Punjab government approved ex-Pakistan leave for Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) Executive Director Major General (Retd) Dr Mahmood Kayani for 14 days. Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Sohail was given additional charge of the office of the RIC executive director.

In BISE Lahore, 250,833 candidates took the exam and 125,838 of them passed, with a pass percentage of 50.93.