HAFIZABAD - The district administration advised the citizens to dispose of animal remains properly to maintain their streets and thoroughfares neat and clean, and prevent the spread of various diseases.

It directed the chairmen of all the Municipal Committees in the district to keep to watchful eye on the sanitary staff to ensure better sanitary conditions on Eid days. He particularly stressed a need for prompt removal of offal and other remains of animals to ensure better atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Livestock Department has been directed to take appropriate preventive measures to check Congo virus in the district.

The district police made crackdown in different villages and arrested 17 suspects including proclaimed offenders and have seized large quantity of drugs and fire arms. The police have also arrested two dacoits who had snatched sacrificial animals from the traders at gun point.

The annual election of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Education Unit) has been completed and the following office-bearers have been elected. Chairman Malik Ataullah, President Naseem Iqbal Riarh, senior vice presidents Furrukh Hussain and Hafiz Qamar-ul-Zaman, General Secretary Shahbaz Khalid, Additional General Secretary Rana Abid Hussain, Joint Secretary Muhammad Younas, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Zaman, Finance Secretary Abubakar Siddique, Press Secretary Bashir Ahmad Rehmani, Media Advisor Bilal Bhatti and Office Secretary Kashif Saleem.

A ‘Mushaira’ was organised under the auspices of Press Club Hafizabad to mark the 71st Independence Day. Prominent poets of the district including Dr Zaheer Akbar Mirza, Farooq Bazmi, Syed Mahmood Bismil, Muhammad Ishaq Ansari, Abdul Ghani Taib, Aarish Kaashmiri, Saif Ali Adeel, Professor Riaz Bhatti, Ijaz Shakir and score of others paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for attaining Independence from the slavery of Hindu and British imperialists. They also paid rich tributes to those who rendered supreme sacrifices during the Independence Movement. ‘Fateha’ for the ‘Shuhda’ was held after the conclusion of the ‘Mushaira’.

A friendly match between Blue Eleven and Red Eleven was also arranged by the Press Club in the Haneef Muhammad Stadium Hafizabad to mark the Independence Day.