ISLAMABAD - Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his party’s victory in General Elections and forming the new government and expressed his desire to work closely with him.

Referring to the all weather friendship between the two neighbouring countries Chinese premier hoped that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would be completed as per schedule. Premier Li Keqiang also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Premier and people of China for their good wishes. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and China are close friends and strong partners. The strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China will be further strengthened during PTI’s government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed that he is keen to learn from Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and social sector reforms like health and education as these are his government’s priorities for domestic reforms.

The Prime Minister said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of national significance and will remain a priority during his government. He lauded the services of Chinese workers in the development of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister vowed to continue to closely coordinate with China on all regional and international issues of mutual concern. Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Premier Li Keqiang for his invitation. He said that he is eagerly looking forward to his first visit to China. The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to Premier Li Keqiang to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau phoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on assuming the office.

During the telephone conversation, the Canadian Prime Minister appreciated Prime Minister Khan’s illustrious career in cricket and politics and wished him well for implementing his party’s agenda for the welfare of Pakistani people.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral relations and stressed the need for further strengthening of ties particularly in areas of trade, commerce and investment. Prime Minister Imran Khan also underscored the contributions of over 400,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin to Canada. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad also congratulated Imran Khan on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Conveying his compliments on Monday, the Malaysian PM underscored the importance of both countries working together in diverse areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The 92-year-old Prime Minister in his message stated that “I am confident that the close and brotherly ties and cooperation enjoyed between Malaysia and Pakistan for the last 61 years will be further strengthened in the years ahead.

I look forward to working closely with you in the spirit of genuine solidarity and for the unity of Ummah.”

He noted that while both countries enjoyed strong and friendly ties, there was a need to galvanise the bilateral relations in all spheres, including political, economic, defence and tourism.

NEPALESE DY PM PHONES QURESHI

Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal yesterday Shah Mehmood Qureshi to congratulate him on assuming charge as Foreign Minister.

Qureshi expressed his admiration for the resolve and determination displayed by the government and people of Nepal, as they rebuilt the country after the devastating earthquake, said a foreign ministry statement.

He also expressed the desire for enhancing economic relations between Pakistan and Nepal to a level commensurate with the political relationship and the existing goodwill.

The foreign minister also appreciated the development of tourism in Nepal, which he stressed was a priority for Pakistan, it said.

The minister also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to the principles and objectives of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and its importance for regional development.

He expressed the hope that SAARC could be rejuvenated as a vibrant regional organization to build economic synergies and assist in improving the lives of the peoples of South Asia, it said.

Meanwhile, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Beijing had “sent out our warm congratulations to Imran Khan on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. We value and appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan's positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”

He added: “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. We stand ready to join hands with the new Pakistani government to enhance friendly exchanges and cooperation across the board, accelerate the advancement of CPEC and move forward the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.”