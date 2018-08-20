Share:

Islamabad-The Chinese envoy to Pakistan and Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday held a meeting to discuss the issues pertaining to bilateral collaboration in higher education sector and research. The statement issued said that Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) met Yao Jing, Ambassador of China to Pakistan and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral collaboration in higher education sector and research.

Expressing his views, Dr Banuri stressed the need for explicit inclusion of higher education in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) priority areas. He shed light on the ongoing collaborative efforts between Pakistan and China and hoped that the future will witness strengthened relations between the two countries, especially in the areas of scientific research and higher education.

Ambassador Jing underscored mobilization of the China Study Centres and Confucius Centres to support research and knowledge sharing on the Chinese experience and success in various practical areas including economic development, environmental conservation, climate change, social equity, and good governance.

He said that currently over 20,000 Pakistani students are in China and nearly 2000 Chinese students are studying in Pakistan.

He observed that Pakistani faculty members may benefit from dedicated training programs offered by China in practical dimensions of experience (governance, industry, development, etc.).

Dr Banuri emphasized on increasing the number of students and to enhance student exchange initiatives. He offered to hold a host of meetings on the significant role of China Study Centres and Confucius Centres in order to develop a platform for enhanced collaboration. He noted that the Chinese scholars should be encouraged to join Pakistani universities for short or long durations. During the course of meeting, matters pertaining to establishment of Government University Gwadar, multiple collaborative endeavours, one-year Chinese learning scholarship for students of Gwadar, and technical training for youth were also brought under consideration.