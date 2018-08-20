Share:

Rawalpindi-The city district government and the authorities of cantonment boards have failed in stopping the sellers or sacrificial animals in residential areas as all the roads and streets have been turned into makeshift cattle markets, creating a massive traffic jam, sanitation issues and possible spread of Congo virus.

The residents have lashed out on the inability of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and Cantonment Executive Officers (CEOs) of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards to stop the animal dealers from entering the city areas.

Due to makeshift cattle markets, traffic gridlocks were witnessed on Adiala Road, Khuwaja Corporation, Mubarak Lane, Chungi Number 20, Gulshanabad, Chungi Number 22, Bostan Khan Road, Aadra Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Tahli Mohri Road, Dhamial, Bakery Chowk, Kohinoor Mills Stop, Raja Bazaar, Satellite Town, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Jamia Masjid Road, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Elahi Bux, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Khanna Bridge, Banni, Pirwadhai, Glass factory Chowk and many other areas. Motorists often remain stuck in the traffic mess for hours due to setting up illegal cattle pins by the animal dealers. It may be noted CDGR, during scores of meeting chaired by DC Rawalpindi, Dr Umer Jahangir, has imposed a ban on setting up of makeshift cattle markets in city areas and allocated points outside city for the dealers to sell their sacrificial animals there. However, the DC and his brigade of ADCs, ACs and other officers have failed in facilitating the cattle dealers. ADC (G) Sarah Hayyat, during an interaction with The Nation, had told the CDGR has decided to establish nine sale points outside the city. She added she had tasked the ACs to locate the places for setting up cattle markets ahead of Eid ul Azha.

“We are facing troubles due to presence of sacrificial animals in our town as it is creating sanitation issues as well as a threat of Congo virus,” said Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Cantt. He said that the animal dealers are bringing animals inside residential areas without vaccination that could spread Congo virus.

He demanded Station Commander to take notice of the issue. “We were happy this time after reading in newspapers that CDGR will not allow cattle dealers to enter the town and the streets but it was a drama,” said Aftab Ahmed Khan, a lecturer. He said that herds of sacrificial animals are roaming in every nook and corner of the city with no action on part of CDGR. DC Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir did not attend his cell phone when this correspondent tried to contact him to know his point of view.