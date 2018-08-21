Share:

Khushhalibank selects IRIS payment platform for digital transformation

ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited continues to expand its customer base amongst an increasingly growing microfinance market, it recognises the need to continue to offer innovative services to meet consumer demands. The bank realizes that a future-proof payments platform is critical to its digital transformation strategy. Therefore, they selected TPS'Multi-Channel Payment Platform to ready itself for the transformative forces that are shaping the future of banking.

The new strategic partnership with TPS will see Khushhali Microfinance Bank leverage the capabilities of IRIS card management and transaction switching platform. The fundamentally flexible platform will transform the bank's digital payment infrastructure and allow quick roll-out of new and innovative services.

As part of the agreement, TPS will also enable the bank to issue EMV compliant PayPak Debit Cards. With PayPak domestic scheme in place, the bank will be able to provide efficient and cost effective banking services. Cards holders will have the ease of making cash withdrawals at all 1Link enabled ATMs across the country.

Ghalib Nishtar, President & CEO Khushhali Microfinance Bank, said: "Being Pakistan's first and largest microfinance bank, we are on a mission to facilitate an environment where microfinance can prosper in the country. With a powerful payment platform driving our digital payment services, we will be able to meet the payment needs of microfinance sector in Pakistan and rapidly scale up our customer base".

Cheetay introduces new business category

LAHORE (PR): Cheetay.pk is on its way to becoming an indomitable force in the tech industry in Pakistan. With their mantra to galvanise the e-Commerce industry, they have already made a mark by revolutionising prompt logistics services and pragmatic payment solutions. Having recently ventured into sub categories like The Cheetay Tiffin, Health and Beauty, acquiring $1.67 million in Series A-1 funding, they are well on their way to making a mark within the e-Commerce space.

Having grown exponentially within the domain of food delivery in Lahore, their next aim is to go into alternate business verticals by utilising their existing logistics base. Providing books to the masses is the next step. According to Ahmed Khan, CEO of cheetay.pk, “We are aiming to launch a business category dedicated to providing a vast assortment of books from school going kids in instant need of textbooks and stationery to university students in need of course packs or just your avid reader who prefers convenience and wants the book of his choice delivered to his doorstep”.

Venturing into books is their way of acknowledging and emulating Amazon’s early business model. Books being their lucky charm still possess the allure and viability of a lucrative business vertical. Given how conducive the demographic profile of Pakistan is to introduce this category, cheetay.pk is following suit. As stated by Osman Chaudry, Chief Operating Officer “For cheetay.pk it is imperative to treat each category as a separate strategic business unit which operates autonomously with its own team. Since the company has separate teams managing each business category independently, we therefore strategize accordingly”.