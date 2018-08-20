Share:

MADRID:- US comic actor Danny DeVito, the star of “Twins” and “Batman Returns”, will receive a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian film festival in Spain next month, organisers said Monday. The 73-year-old will also attend the festival to promote his latest film, “Smallfoot”, a 3D animated comedy adventure in which he provides the voice for a yeti. In a statement, San Sebastian festival organisers said DeVito has “led a versatile career” in theatre, film and television spanning almost five decades, in which he was worked with top directors such as Tim Burton and Francis Ford Coppola. DeVito will receive the festival’s Donostia Award on September 22.