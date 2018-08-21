Share:

LAHORE - Unique Group of Institutions student Mah Noor Nasir has secured 502 marks out of total 505 marks in Lahore Board 9thClass Examination 2018. Unique school teachers and management of has congratulated Mah Noor on her tremendous success. Director Academics, Unique Group of Institutions, Waseem Anwar Chaudhry has said that UGIs offers best academic environment and well-trained and experienced teachers are playing pivotal role in promoting academic activities over the years.