ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday lodged its strong protest with the Netherlands on the announcement by leader of the Dutch Freedom Party and Parliamentarian Geert Wilders “to hold a competition of blasphemous caricatures.”

The Charge d’Affaires of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was summoned to the Foreign Office and a strong protest was lodged, said a foreign ministry statement.

“Deep concern was conveyed at this deliberate and malicious attempt to defame Islam,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet, in its meeting also strongly condemned this abominable and reprehensible plan.

The Ambassador of Pakistan in The Hague was instructed to forcefully raise the issue with the Dutch government along with Ambassadors of Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in New York and Geneva were also directed to take up the matter with the UN Secretary General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other UN related bodies and procedures.

The caretaker government had also written to OIC Secretary General seeking his leadership’s support in this matter, who in turn has written to the Dutch Foreign Minister on behalf of the OIC, protesting against this abominable event.

The matter would be discussed in the forthcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2018.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistan delegation to this meeting and raise the issue of blasphemous caricatures.