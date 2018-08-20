Share:

LAHORE-Farhad Humayun’s latest single ‘Kambakht’ takes inspiration from the disco era - a time of self-discovery and freedom of expression through color, glitter and sparkle.

‘Kambakht’ goes back to that time of letting go and discovering who you are and can be. The single is about that voyage and the realization that you are special and can be what you want to be.

‘Kambakht’ is a duet by Farhad Humayun and Faiza Mujahid, penned by artist Hamza Ali Abbassi. The single was originally the title track of a shelved project that Hamza Ali Abbasi wrote, directed and starred in, also titled Kambakht.

The video of the single is a recreation of the same era with bright lights in a retro club-like setting similar to the Soul Train shows of the 70s. The characters are decked up in bright colors and shiny fabrics and plenty heavy makeup accessorized with hats, big glasses, and beaded jewelry. The video will take you back to the sixties and seventies in-sync with the fun vocals.

On the release of the single Farhad Humayun said, “This is a track that always made me laugh while I was making it. I’ve always felt that to be creative I needed to play with sounds and visual material that made me uncomfortable. I never want to be confined to a sound or identity that works for me or helps me sell myself, so I decided to drop the usual intensity and darkness in my music and approach. I just wanted to have fun with this one and I sure did. Faiza sang great and everyone on set had great energy and good vibes.”