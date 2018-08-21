Share:

KARACHI - A local court on Monday declared newly appointed Federal Minister for Information Technology and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others proclaimed absconders in a case regarding violation of the Loudspeaker Act.

The district and sessions judge (East) conducted hearing the case wherein the investigation officer has submitted a report regarding the arrest of the nominated accused. The court has proclaimed MQM leaders including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Haider Abbas Rizvi, Nasreen Jalil, Kanwar Naveed, Pasha Kamal, Faisal Sabzwari and others absconders.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar has submitted an application sough exemption; the court allowed his plea and granted exemption for the hearing. Farooq Sattar and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar have already been granted bail.

The court has adjourned hearing till September 5, and observed that charge will be framed against the accused in the next date.

The Investigation Officer (IO) has submitted in the report that several raids have been made to arrest the nominated accused but police failed to chase them. The report stated that Haider Abbas Rizvi fled from the country, therefore, the IO has pleaded the court to proclaim the accused absconders. The court accepted the IO report and also directed to seize their properties and ordered to submit the report in this regard in the next hearing. The case against the MQM leaders was launched in light of a violation of the Sindh Sound System (Regulation) Act as a protest rally was held against the apprehension of party workers. The judge observed that despite being summoned, the party leaders failed to appear in court.

The rally was held on Mohammad Ali Jinnah Road in opposition to raids conducted by Rangers’ personnel at the party’s sector offices, resulting in the arrest of about a dozen workers, including the unit in-charges. A case was registered at the Soldier Bazaar Police Station against nine MQM leaders and nearly 2,000 unidentified men in 2015 for violating the act.

According to the FIR, MQM leader Mohammad Shahid organised a programme wherein MQM chief Altaf Hussain, general secretary Azeem Tariq and Farooq Sattar were present along with 600-700 participants.

“Altaf Hussain criticised an Urdu newspaper and announced to boycott the publication over the loudspeaker,” stated the FIR, adding it was seen that armed bodyguards were also present in the meeting.

A case under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Sections 2/3 of the Loudspeaker Act read with Section 13-D of the Arms Ordinance was registered at the New Town police station.