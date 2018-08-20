Share:

Islamabad-Girls outshone boys in the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Higher Secondary School Certificate part two (HSSC-II) examinations by securing top positions in four academic groups. A private candidate Sanniya Iman stood first in the humanities group, while top two positions in engineering group went to boys. The overall passing percentage of students in five groups of HSSC-II examinations 2018 remained 77.41. Female students performed brilliantly in the intermediate exams of FBISE and bagged 12 positions in pre-medical, pre-engineering, science general, commerce and humanities group. Meanwhile, six boys from pre-medical, pre engineering, science general, and commerce group were also announced as position holders. The first position in pre-medical group was shared amongst three candidates with all securing 1058 marks out of 1100. Masooma Zainab Bukhari, Momina Maham both from Punjab College for Information Technology for Women, 2-Khayaban-e-saddiq, Sargodha and Hammad Saleem from Punjab College of Science 2-Khayaban-e-saddiq, Sargodha stood first in the pre-medical group.

Muhammad Moiz Mubashir from the same Punjab College of Science 2-Khayaban-e-saddiq, Sargodha stood second with 1057, while Aiman Gul from HITEC School and college for girls Taxila Cantt third with 1053 marks. In pre-engineering group, Muhammad Ahmed Mansoor from Fauji Foundation College for Boys, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi Cantt stood first with 1049 marks and Muhammad Uzair Asif from Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-10/4 second with 1044 marks.

Bareera Sadia from PAEC Model College for Girls, Chashma Mianwali secured third position in the group with 1042 marks. In Science General group, Aimen Amir from Base College, Muneerabad, Wah Cantt stood first with 1020 numbers, while Rabbia Sajjad from Punjab College,92, Nazimuddin road Islamabad second with 991 marks. Third position in group was secured by Zunair Waseem from F.G Sir Syed College, The Mall Rawalpindi with 990 marks.

In the Commerce group Bisma Anwar from Punjab College of Information Technology, Aabpara Islamabad secured first position with 980 marks and Mehran Habib from the same college second position with 959 marks. Aliza Shahid from Punjab College of Commerce Peshawar road, Rawalpindi was third with 953 marks. The humanities group was completely swept by girls and a private candidate Sanniya Iman with 979 marks secured the top position in it. Maria Sharafat from Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) Islamabad was second with 975 marks and Tahira Azam from the same college third with 968 marks. Total candidates appeared in exam including regular and private students were 59568, out of which 46112 passed. In the category of regular students, 47837 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 39449 were declared passed with the percentage of 82.47.

In the private and ex-students category, 11731 candidates appeared and 6663 with the overall percentage of 56.80 remained successful. During the exams this year, 56 unfair means cases were reported and as per FBISE statement a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned. The cases have been decided and the notifications on the decision taken have been also issued. Four educational institution of the federal capital from public and private gained positions in the examinations held.

Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-10/4 and Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) Islamabad from the public sector while, Punjab College of Information Technology, Aabpara Islamabad and Punjab College,92, Nazimuddin road Islamabad from private set-up secured positions. Chairman FBISE Dr Ikram Ali Malik announced the result and congratulated the position holding students and their parents. He said that FBISE will take all measures to facilitate students in the future. The results have been uploaded on the FBISE website and have also been conveyed to students through SMS service.