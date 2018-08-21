Share:

KAMALIA - Former general councillor and Muslim League leader Iftikhar Patwari has urged the government to complete the work on the development projects that were started before the general elections.

Talking to the media here, he said, "No development work should be left incomplete on the basis of revenge politics.” He added that citizens had to face problems due to delay in the development work and the national treasury was also affected. “So, the development works throughout the region should be completed immediately,” he pointed out.

CONDOLENCE: Locals have offered condolences to the family of sister of Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Ramday after her death. Former PML-N MNA Ch Asadur Rehman, former PML-N MPA Nazia Raheel, PML-N City President Haji Zakaria Rehmani, PML-N General Secretary Abdul Karim Ansari, former Kamalia Municipality chairman Malik Amjad Yaqoob Billa, and numerous others have offered deep condolences to the family over sad demise of the lady.