CTP launches operation against overcharging

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday have launched a grand operation against transporters for overcharging the citizens who are heading to their hometowns and villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

Similarly, special squads have also been constituted besides the deployment of extra force to thwart one-wheeling and stunts on vehicles on the roads. Special traffic plan has also been devised to facilitate the citizens on the eve of Eid ul Azha. Talking to media, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that the city traffic police have launched an operation against the transporters who are involved in fleecing the passengers travelling to their hometowns for celebrating Eid. He said the transporters have already been warned to stop overcharging or else strict action would be taken against them. He further said special squads have been made to monitor these buses and wagons. He added that the traffic police have prepared a comprehensive plan for smooth flow of traffic on the eve of Eid. “A total of 5 DSPs, 40 Inspectors, 693 wardens and 40 traffic assistants will perform special duty on roads of the city to facilitate the citizens,” he said. He said the special focus of traffic police would be mosques, Imambargahs, parks and other open places where Eid prayers will be held. “Youth found involved in showing stunts will also be dealt with iron hands,” he warned. He requested the commuters to cooperate with traffic police and follow traffic rules to avoid congestion on roads. He also advised the commuters and road users to contact Traffic Police Helpline 051-9272839 in case of any trouble of traffic advisory.–Staff reporter

PAEC to launch mega tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), would plant a number of trees throughout the country under its massive five-year drive, “Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan”. The plantation drive would continue at all the establishments of the commission throughout the country.

The commission has devised a comprehensive programme to implement this programme and has designated Director General Agricultural and Biotech, Abdul Jabbar Khan to look after it. –APP

“During the plantation campaign, a large number of saplings would be planted at scores of PAEC centres and establishments located in every nook and corner of the country,” spokesperson PAEC, Shahid Riaz Khan told APP. The spokesperson said as per the directives of Chairman PAEC, all heads of establishments have been urged to ensure plantation of maximum number of saplings at their respective centres to bring about a green revolution in the country and mitigate the threat of climate change.