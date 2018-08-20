Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad Traffic Police has formulated a special traffic plan on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha falling on Wednesday. Around 550 police officials will perform duties to maintain security and law and order situation during Eid days. According to details, a special meeting was held at Islamabad Traffic Headquarter. SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed presided over the meeting where senior officials were also present.

The SSP issued directives to take every possible step to keep the flow of traffic smooth. A decision was made to establish special points to avoid any traffic jams and to divert the traffic to alternate routes. Additional forces are going to be deployed in shopping malls, business outlets and mosques.

Public Service Vehicles overcharging the passengers are going to be issued tickets and strict action is going to be taken against them, said SSP Farrukh Rasheed. He said that citizens would be stopped from parking vehicles near animals to avoid traffic jams.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate the motorists.

A control room has been set up at the Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation. In a press release issued here, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that efforts would be made to control traffic adding that additional wardens would be deployed outside mosques, imambarghas aimed at avoiding traffic jams, especially during Eid-ul-Azha prayers. He said that one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law. Traffic wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers, besides registration of cases, he added. He urged the citizens to register their complaints on the helpline no 1915 or to get information 051-9272839