LAHORE - Thousands of people left the city on Monday to celebrate Eid with their families and friends in their hometowns.

The exodus will complete today night and city will present a deserted look on day of Eid holidays.

It is estimated that around five to six million people leave Lahore twice in year on occasions of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha. The transporters taking benefit of the situation increase the fare.

Meanwhile, Lahore Transport Company issued the operational plan containing necessary instructions to its private transport operators on occasion of Eid to facilitate the commuters. In accordance with the operational plan during public holidays announced by the Punjab Government from 21st to 23th of August, the LTC will ply full fleet of buses on Tuesday on various urban routes unlike normal days whereas on Wednesday and Thursday the respective transport operators will observe the same schedule of bus operations as per gazetted holidays.

Asides from this, LTC enforcement department and Secretary Regional Transport Authority jointly constituted special teams at General Bus Stand, Badami Bagh, City Bus Terminal, Niazi Chowk, Jinnah Terminal and Thokar that will proceed against overcharging, non-displaying fare tables on public transport, overloading in public service vehicles particularly on overcrowded spots of city where commuters are standing at intercity bus stands for reaching their native cities to celebrate Eid, therefore in case of overcharging of any complaint, strict action will be taken against violators of public transport laws and fine will be imposed so that commuters do not bear any kind of hassle on Eid. Lahore Transport Company is a regulatory body which is entrusted with the mandate to plan, enforce and regulate urban transport and related infrastructure in metropolis for the provision of safe, affordable and comfortable transport facilities to the general public.