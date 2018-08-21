Share:

Lahore - Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Ehsan Mani got a go ahead from newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan to succeed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Aziz Sethi, who resigned on Monday.

Sethi has resigned as PCB chairman following speculation in recent days that he would be forced out by the country's newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sethi, who was appointed the PCB chief by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2014, has successfully completed his three-year term from 2014-to 2017 while his next three-year term as chairman was due to end in 2020, but his departure was widely expected following Khan's victory.

"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG (Board of Governor)," Sethi wrote in his letter to Khan and added: "It is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust. "I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength," he tweeted.

Khan, who is also the patron of the PCB, has appointed Ehsan Mani as the new head of the country's cricket board. "I have appointed Ehsan Mani as Chairman PCB. He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for 3 yrs and then headed the ICC for another 3 yrs," Khan said in a tweet about Mani's appointment.

Speaking to private channel after his nomination to the PCB BoG, Mani said: "I will have to understand the issues that persist in the cricket board. I will work to enhance the domestic cricket according to Khan's vision and bring its strength back."

Mani, a Chartered Accountant by profession, was elected as the ICC President in 2003. He represented PCB in the sport's world body from 1989 till 1996 from where onward, he was unanimously elected as the chairman of ICC Finance and Marketing committee. He was Pakistan's representative on the organising committee of the 1996 World Cup and was on the advisory committee for the 1999 World Cup.

It is customary in Pakistan that the PCB chairman is changed with a change in federal government. And, with the history Khan and Sethi share, the resignation was on the cards. Since the previous general elections in 2013, during the course of which Sethi was appointed as the chief minister of Punjab, the country's largest province, Khan had accused him of rigging the elections in favor of his rival Nawaz Sharif, whose party, Pakistan Muslim League, won the elections.