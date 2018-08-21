Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that the newly elected prime minister has highlighted the problems of Karachi and also cited the need of a strong local government system whereas past rulers never paid attention on the solution of the city problems and only talked about operation in Karachi.

He expressed these views while addressing to a ceremony held near Empress Market Saddar on Monday during which 120 out of total 176 shopkeepers of Block A of the Shahabuddin Market were handed over allotment orders of their shops in Empress Mall phase-I whereas 56 allottees will get their allotment orders after payment of their dues.

If present government seriously works on Karachi issues then we will fully cooperate with it, mayor said and added that business community have prominent role in the progress and strengthening of country.

The promise of release of allotment order to allottees of Shahabuddin Market, Saddar is being fulfilled by us, he said. “We want to make this city better and restore its beauty therefore the business community should not allow any encroachments around its business places,” mayor added.

He said that 600 vehicles and 300 motorcycles can be parked in this market. He also directed the department to complete the remaining work speedily and complete the phase–II in next six months. He said that trade activities will be increased with this market get operational. He said that the anti-encroachments department of the KMC is taking action against encroachers around Empress Market in Saddar.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, Estate Committee Chairman Nasir Taimuri, Union Council Chairperson Abida Sultan, Director Coordination Masood Alam Director Estate and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Commissioner of KMC Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that the KMC has completed all works of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal including providing of facilities to drivers and other staff therefore no problem is now in the parking of tankers.

He said that the court has also given clear orders of parking of tankers at the terminal. The district administration should play its role in making sure that the tankers are parked in this terminal.

He expressed these views during a visit of the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal along with Malir deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner, senior director coordination, director terminals and other officers on Monday. He reviewed and inspected the facilities being provided in the terminal for parking of tankers and directed that the motor for supply of water should be made in order immediately. He said only oil tankers are allowed to be parked in this terminal.

He said that the parking terminal has the capacity of parking 3,200 tankers and with all required facilities including mosque, rest area, canteen, bathrooms and service and maintenance shops of tankers were made available at the terminal.

This terminal will have 140 toilets and a police kiosk and 36 feet wide road has been constructed along with oil tanker parking terminal, he said and added that the facilities of the drivers have been provided while there would be an infrastructure for 10,000 will be available.

The Horticulture Department has been advised to grow trees in and around the area at the terminal; six time zones have been fixed for tankers oil filling tankers.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman said that the KMC staff has cleaned this place on many times but the actual effect will be seen once the tankers are started to park in this terminal and the people coming here.