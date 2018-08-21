Share:

KASUR - Ignorant of the common man’s struggle for a livelihood, the owners of petrol stations in Kasur district are earning millions of rupees by tampering with the meters of fuel dispensers.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that the petrol pumps’ owners across the district have tampered with the meters in fuel dispensing units to lesser the amount of fuel than what is displayed on the dispensing machines during refill. They adopt different ways to make changes in functioning of fuel dispensing units to rig the refilling process, and all is happening allegedly under the nose of Labour Department. Corruption has deep-rooted in Labour Department and labour officials are concerned more about protecting their interests than mitigating public woes. Similarly, the local administration is acting as a silent spectator, and watching people becoming victim of petrol mafia’s highhandedness. Inspection teams of Labour and other departments concerned are least bothered to monitor functioning of fuel dispensers showing figures much higher than the amount of petrol dispensed.

It seems the petrol stations’ owners in the district have carte blanche to fleece the customers who are helpless before powerful fuel lords. It looks as if these fuel lords consider corruption the only way to earn money. Public is continuously being exploited by these dishonest fuel lords as the previous governments have performed nothing for bringing the malpractice to a halt.

Scuffles at petrol stations have become a day-to-day part of fuel consumers’ life as they argue with attendants at petrol stations for dishonestly lessening the amount of fuel dispensed into their vehicles.

The fuel consumers and Human Rights Forum Chairman Habibur Rehman Khan have demanded action against the corrupt fuel mafia. They have also demanded heavy fines against them and cancellation of their licenses.

On the other side, the police could not maintain law and order in Kasur district. Negligence on the part of police officials has left citizens alone in struggle against criminal elements.

The last two months have witnessed a significant rise in the number of robbery and theft cases registered at different police stations. It seems that dacoits rule the roost in Kasur City and surrounding areas, thanks to indifferent police officials who seldom come out of police stations to do something for the safety of people. Had the police ensured effective steps for citizens’ security, they would not have lost valuables to the dacoits, picketing on roads or lurking in roadside fields, looting commuters and the people passing by. According to police sources, citizens have been deprived of cash worth Rs28.8 million and other valuables including 40 tola gold ornaments, 45 cell phones and 15 motorcycles over the past two months. Not only have dacoits robbed citizens of valuables but they have also shot at and injured many of them for resistance. One killing incident has also been reported.

In Pattoki, anonymous thieves stole Rs80,000, five tola jewellery from the house of Sobia Bibi in Madina Colony. Sarwar, resident of Rahim City, Pattoki told the police that he was at a marriage ceremony along with his family the other night. In their absence, unidentified thieves stole cash and other valuables worth Rs700,000 from their house. One, resident of Chak 44, Taragarh told the Pattoki City police that unknown thieves stole Rs230,000 from his showroom. Similarly, two robbers looted Rs200,000 from a motorcyclist namely Naveed near Dholan Chak in the suburbs of Khuddian.