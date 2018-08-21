Share:

SIMTEL assured of TDAP support

SIALKOT (PR): Qamar Zaman, director general, Regional Division North, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, has assured TDAP support to develop Sialkot Material Testing Laboratory (SIMTEL) as an affective laboratory with better testing facility for surgical sector of Sialkot. While chairing the Management Committee meeting of ‘SIMTEL’ held at the office of Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), the director general discussed the ongoing certification procedures being adopted by SIMTEL for the issuance of SIMTEL certificate to surgical exporters under SRO No.617(1) 072002. Chairman SIMAP requested the director general to upgrade the laboratory apparatus of the SIMTEL and stressed on the need of accreditation of the SIMTEL laboratory with Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC).The office bearers of SIMAP also informed the director general about the ongoing project of Common Facility Centre (CFC) which is being under way in the premises of SIMAP with the financial support of Export Development Fund (EDF).

The director general TDAP assured his full support in order to develop SIMTEL as an affective laboratory with better testing facility for surgical sector of Sialkot. The meeting was attended by Ch Qaiser Mahmoud, SIMAP chairman, Jahangir Bajwa, executive committee member SIMAP, Amjad Hussain, SIMTEL engineer and other officials of TDAP and SIMAP.

Industrialists seek incentives for SME sector

MULTAN (APP): Noted industrialists from South Punjab hoped vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan can bring about positive change and trigger prosperity provided it is implemented in letter and spirit. Former president of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and former minister, Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that promoting industry and giving incentives to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector was the only way to end unemployment and retire huge foreign debt. While responding to Prime Minister's maiden address to the nation, Rumi said that water problem was indicating a troublesome situation that would be alarming in the days to come. He, however, welcomed PM's announcement regarding immediate steps to counter the problem and promised full cooperation from the industrialists. He said that industrial wheel would move with full potential only when inputs are cheaper and export policy is friendly. "We have to compete against rivals which would be impossible when inputs are costly."

Chairman, All Pakistan Oil Mills Association, Khawaja Faazil said import of edible oil and fuel were a major burden on foreign exchange reserves. He underlined the need for more efficient agriculture research to curtail the edible oil import bill in next two to three years. He said that corruption was a major hurdle in way of progress and prayed for success of Prime Minister's drive against corruption to help Pakistan emerge as a strong country.

Another industrialist Chaudhry Zulfiqar Anjum hailed PM Imran Khan's austerity policy and promised full support to the government for development of the country. He underlined the need for establishment of more universities and research bodies at district level.

All Pakistan Anjuman Pakistan, South Punjab president Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui said that traders should be consulted on tax policy and that they were ready to pay taxes.

Chairman All Pakistan Powerlooms Association Khaliq Qandeel said that no one can stop Pakistan from emerging as a strong nation, if the goals set by PM Imran Khan are achieved.

Turkey lodges complaint against US tariffs: WTO

GENEVA (AFP): Turkey has lodged a complaint against additional US duties on steel and aluminium at World Trade Organization, the international trade court said Monday. US President Donald Trump earlier this month announced on Twitter that he had doubled steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey amid a row over an American pastor held for two years on terror charges. "Turkey claims that the measures are inconsistent with a number of provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Safeguards and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994," said a statement on the WTO's website. The first stage in the process is a request for bilateral consultations to attempt to resolve the dispute. It can take years to resolve disputes if WTO trade judges become involved. The two NATO members are at odds over Turkey's detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson. The announcement of the tariffs on August 10 caused the Turkish lira to crash nearly 20 percent.

, and prompted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to claim his country was victim of a "political plot" and an "economic war".

Turkey subsequently hiked tariffs on imports of several key US products such as rice, hard alcohol, leaf tobacco, cosmetics and cars.

Replica industry puts serious threat to original brands

ISLAMABAD (APP): Several regular top brands in the country are striving hard to sustain their customer-ship as the replica industry is putting serious dents on their business by introducing similar products at cheaper rates. A few years back people could be seen rushing towards top brand outlets, especially ahead of Eid festivals to buy quality products including clothes, shoes, jewelery, bags and watches but now their sales have gown down alarmingly. “Replicas have put back all original leading brands and grabbed away the hefty turnover, especially on the eve of different festivals”. Unfortunately the big names were making less number of items than past, he added. He further told that the replica manufactures reproduced the similar designs with the best locally available fabrics and brought into the market in exactly same packing or paper bag with low price. Sheikh Rizwan, the owner of a big clothes and bags store in Saddar Rawalpindi, noticed that the demand for original brands in market had shrunk mainly due to their soaring prices; adding master copies are just alike the original items.

When the price of an original dress is Rs10,000 its copy would be available in just Rs 5000, he said, adding that who would like to waste extra cash which is definitely hardly earned.

“Replicas were more in demand because original brands manufacturers’ restricted the number of items. Replica industry duplicated in bulks, another store keeper Shahid Qureshi reaffirmed.

He further said they cannot say it had damaged all the original brands and industries as elites and upper class still wanted real products, no matter how expensive it is.

Samreena, a housewife, said I simply cannot afford to buy a pricey dress. Replicas are as good as original and in my reach too, she added.

Sadia Amjad, a private school teacher, said that she prefers replicas for reasonable rates and all right fabric adding: she needs countless clothes for day to day wearing. “Master copy of replica is as good and fine as original. I always buy master copy because it costs me Rs1000 or Rs 2000 less than genuine brand,’’ she narrated .

Christina, a marketing officer, disclosed that she never bought mocked-up items online or from low standard shops as they loot naive people in the name of leading brands, she conveyed.

Imran Raza, a retired army officer, said since the world had become global village, the people had become too snobby and conscious about accessories than values.

We did not feel restful in well knitted pure fabric any more unless it was not tagged by any well known brand, he told. People in the entire world ran after brands not knowing their true needs, he lamented.