KARACHI - The price control of fertiliser must be ensured in accordance with the rules and government policy throughout the province. Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan expressed these views while presiding a meeting, which also linked to the commissioners through video conference on Monday. The Agriculture and Home Departments in association and collaboration with the commissioners and deputy commissioners should look into the matter with a view to strengthen the agriculture sector in Sindh. He asked to take action against hoarding and profiteering. Secretary Agriculture Shafiq Ahmed Mahisar, Secretary Home Haroon Ahmed Khan and Karachi Commissioner Sualeh Ahmed Farooqui attended the meeting.

The chief secretary advised to constitute price control complain centers in all districts and he added that the commissioners should monitor the complaint centre, while he asked the secretary agriculture to publicise the controlled prices of fertilisers in local newspapers and through cable and electronic media, so that the peasants could be benefited, accordingly.