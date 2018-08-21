Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that being Prime Minister of Pakistan he paid day-to-day expenditures of the PM House from his own pocket.

Talking to media on Monday after hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship references in NAB Accountability Court, he said during premiership tenure, he used to pay the expenses through bank and all the relevant record of payments is available.

When asked by a journalist, will you observe Eid-ul-Azha with us outside Adiala Jail, Nawaz replied with a smiling face: “May Allah grants and fulfil what you have said”.

Earlier, Judge Accountability Court Malik Arshad presided over the hearing against Nawaz Sharif in both references of Al-Azizia and Flagship. Judge Accountability Court approved the intention of Defence Counsel for Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Harris to announce the judgement in both references collectively.

On this occasion, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris while making his arguments stated that Court No.1 has also decided to announce judgement in all three references collectively but later the court announced its judgement in Avenfield Properties Reference separately.

Harris also stated that both the references were shifted to this court as Accountability Court did not unite all the three references and announced verdict in Avenfield Properties Reference singularly.

Nawaz Sharif was escorted from Adiala Jail to NAB Accountability Court Monday in stringent security arrangements.

Hearing in both Al-Aziziya and Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif will be held now on August 27 after Eid-ul-Azha. Meanwhile, Judge Accountability Court Malik Arshad also dispatched a letter to the apex court to extend defined period for trial of Nawaz Sharif.

When Nawaz Sharif was escorted from Adiala Jail to Accountability Court, two activists of PML-N showered rose petals on the vehicles who were later taken into police custody. Last week when Nawaz Sharif was produced before the Accountability Court, a mammoth crowd of PML-N workers in the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif and other PML-N workers reached the court.

The workers had encircled the armoured vehicle but Nawaz Sharif was taken to court in a land cruiser.