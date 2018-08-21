Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has finalised name of Hamza Shehbaz as leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Sources in the party say that the leadership has approved the name of Hamza Shehbaz for the Opposition leader and in this regard a letter will be written to speaker assembly. They said the party has decided to perform as a vibrant and active opposition in the Punjab Assembly and for that purpose Hamza had been found the best person. Previously, the name of Khawaja Saad Rafiq was in the air for the opposition leader but now Khawaja Saad and Hamza Shehbaz will work in close coordination on the opposition benches.

Sources further say as many as 12 ministers of Shehbaz Sharif cabinet have returned to the Punjab Assembly. They have been directed to assist the opposition leader with the information regarding development projects, schemes and programmes completed during the last 10 years of the PML-N government in Punjab so that they be held in comparison with the works of the new government on the floor of the house.