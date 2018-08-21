Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N is quite sceptical about newly-elected chief minister of the PTI Sardar Usman Buzdar’s abilities to run the province of Punjab.

The PML-N leaders do not see Buzdar going on in the Chief ministership for a long time as they don’t feel him capable of understanding affairs of governance of the largest province of the country.

Former Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq doubts Usman Buzdar’s potential to serve the province and discharge the affairs of governance of the Punjab because he could not get electricity for his own house in Taunsa Sharif notwithstanding the fact his father Fetah Muhammad Buzdar had thrice been member of the assembly and himself a Tehsil Nazim.

A person who failed to get a basic facility for his own house despite in power is hard to deliver to the people of the province. It requires a lot of understanding and hold on the matters when a chief executive has to meet the foreign delegations, traders, international dignitaries and deal with the bureaucracy, Salman said showing scepticism that things will go on smoothly in the hand of new chief minister.

Former minister for excise and taxation Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman was also of the view that Buzdar could hardly spend two to three months in the office. He said at the moment the PTI is thinking about running the Punjab government through Usman Buzdar with the help of a committee. Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi and Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan would not be a guarantee of Buzdar’s continuity in office for a long time. He said it would be within next few months when the PTI will be looking for replacement of the chief minister.

On the other hand, the PTI is quite optimistic about Buzdar’s continuity as chief minister. The party leaders say new chief minister enjoyed tremendous trust of the party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan as such he would not disappoint him. They believe Buzdar holds qualities of governance and add, difficulties come where anything has to do with abusing powers in the office. But when a job has to be performed in the public interest with sincerity and honesty, difficulties do come but they don’t hamper the object.

They say Buzdar is simple and honest person who belongs to a poor locality of Punjab and his chief ministership will provide a big boost to morale of his people and give them a sense of participation in the power. And he would become a true asset of the country while bringing them into mainstream.

They also cite the example of Ghulam Haider Wyne who was a simple person but ran the province.

Political experts say that Sardar Buzdar has tough job to do particularly when the PML-N, playing Opposition, is all out to pick holes in his performance in the office. They say the PML-N over the last 10 years rule in the Punjab spent huge money on the development projects in the province where Lahore remained the centre of attention of the developments. The new chief minister can know why other parts of the province were ignored so much so that the people there remained without basic facilities like potable water, education and health. And he can also know the veracity of the claims of the previous government about doing much for the backward areas of the Punjab by looking into how fairly and squarely the spending was made on those projects and how much they were useful to the people. The facts, working and utilities of the 56 companies, whose cases are pending before the Supreme Court and the NAB, can also go a long way to expose good or bad performance of the last government, they add.

Meanwhile, new Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar appeared fully confident during the oath-taking ceremony at Governor’s House last day. He shook hands with Acting Governor Ch Parvez Elahi after taking oath and affectionately hugged the people who congratulated him on the occasion. The hall echoed with the sounds of applause after the completion of oath and former caretaker chief minister Dr. Hasan Askari and caretaker ministers congratulated Usman Buzdar. Sardar Usman Buzdar used his personal car for taking oath at the Governor’s House.