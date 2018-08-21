Share:

SIALKOT - A local PML-N worker was brutally tortured to death allegedly by PTI workers for not supporting the PTI in July 25, 2018 general elections in Chak Baamnaan-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil on Monday.

According to police, a local PML-N worker namely M Imran (30) went out of his house on Monday when seven armed persons including five nominated accused comprising Khalid, Nasir, Zahid, Tariq and Rehman alias Kaifii brutally tortured Imran with hockey sticks, wooden sticks and iron rods as a ‘punishment’ for supporting the PML-N instead of the PTI in recently held general elections.

The accused fled away after throwing the brutality tortured victim near a local primary school for girls after considering him dead.

Imran was shifted to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds on the way. Victim's brother Rizwan told the police that local PTI workers including Khalid, Nasir, Tariq, Sajid and Rehman tortured his brother Imran to death over a political row.

Meanwhile, Phalora police registered a case (No.256/2018) under sections 147, 149 and 302 PPC against seven accused including five nominated accused.

The police also claimed to have arrested two accused including Rehman and Tariq. The police handed over the dead body to the bereaved family for burial after autopsy. The deceased was married a year ago.

Later, dozens of locals including the family members of Imran staged a protest demonstration by placing the dead body on main Badiana-Pasrur-Zafarwal Road. They chanted slogans against the PTI and kept the traffic blocked for about two hours.

The local police officials negotiated with the protesting people and assured them of early arrest of the suspects. It convinced the bereaved family to end the protest.

Later, the slain PML-N worker M Imran was laid to arrest in his native graveyard. A large number of people attended his funeral.