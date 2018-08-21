Share:

LAHORE - A condolence reference was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

The condolence reference was attended by Additional IGP (Establishment) Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IGP (Welfare and Finance) Tariq Masood Yaseen, Additional IGP (Investigation) Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh, DIG (Operations) Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj, DIG (Establishment-I) Muhammad Idrees, DIG (R&D) Bilal Sidique Kamyana, DIG (Training) Mirza Farhan Baig, DIG (D&I) Sarfaraz Falki, DIG (Investigation) Waqas Nazeer, AIG (Operations) Imran Mehmood and other officers.

Fateha was offered for the departed soul of Rai Muhammad Ismail, father of CTD Additional IG Tahir Rai; Sardar Tariq Khan Dareshak, brother of AIG (Discipline) Zubair Dareshak, and wife of Muhammad Younas, driver of the Punjab Police inspector general. All those in attendance prayed for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Imam said that officers and officials of Punjab Police were like a family and they share grief and sorrows of each other. He said that police force was with the families of the deceased in these times of grief.