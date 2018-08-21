Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - The District Health Authority has failed to provide basic facilities at public hospitals of DG Khan district. Every second public hospital in the district speaks volumes about the apathy of the health authorities.

This fact was unveiled during surprise visits of DG Khan Deputy Commissioner [DC] Ali Akbar Bhatti to public hospitals over the past few days.

A few days ago, DC Ali Akbar Bhatti, who is continuously paying surprise visits to hospitals in the district from the first day of his posting as DC, paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital, Sakhi Sarwar, 35km away from the city, at night. He found lack of basic health facilities and medicines. Building of the hospital was also in dilapidated condition.

The other night, he paid another surprise visit to two Rural Health Centres (RHCs)—Kala and Shah Sadar Din—and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital [THQ] Taunsa Sharif, located in the constituency of newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar.

The DC checked the attendance of doctors and paramedics in emergency ward and inquired about the provision of medicines to the patients and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients there.

The DC showed his anger on the absence of doctor at RHC Shah Sadar Din and said that strict action would be taken against the employees who were found absent during his visit. He directed CEO Health Dr Shahid Magsi to ensure the availability of all basic life saving drugs at public hospitals as early as possible. He also ordered to post nursing staff at RHC Kala for facility of patients.

Talking to The Nation, local residents praised the act of the DC and said that these types of visits would help increase the presence of staff in hospitals.