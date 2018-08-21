Share:

KANDHKOT - Residents of various parts of Kashmore, Kandhkot and others recorded their protest against loadshedding on Monday. They said that unannounced power loadshedding of 12 to 14 hours has become order of the day in different cities and towns including Kashmore, Kandhkot, Tangwani, Karampur, Ghouspur and its adjoining areas in this connection.

Protestors namely Abdul Rahman, Inam Ali, Sohrab, Mohsin and others complained that due to energy crises especially increasing of power loadshedding they have been paralysed.

They said that there is no supply of water in their homes due to which they have been facing severe hardships. They demanded from Wapda and high ups to resolve the matter of loadshedding otherwise, protest would be extended throughout Kashmore.

It was also reported that the Sepco authorities have turned a blind eye in this matter however, owing to high power breakdown in various feeders and subdivision business came to complete halt causing loss of millions of rupees on daily basis.

MAN KILLED

A motorcyclist was killed while another was sustained serious injuries when a heavy troller hit their bike on Monday.

Two riders were on their way when they reached near Thull Tangwani Indus Highway a heavy troller hit them resultantly, Ayaz, 25, was killed on the spot while another Kuraro was got serious injuries.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to THQ for legal formalities and treatment. After incident vehicle was impounded however, driver was managed to flee from the scene, police said.